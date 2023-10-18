Naomi Osaka, Cordae Spark Split Rumors 3 Months After Welcoming First Child Together

Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend, Cordae, may no longer be together just three months after welcoming their first child.

via Page Six:

The 26-year-old tennis star hinted at a potential breakup on Twitter Tuesday and subsequently deleted any trace of the “Doomsday” rapper from her Instagram.

“I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me,” Osaka tweeted on Oct. 17.

The former World No. 1 tennis player also seemingly suggested that she was single a few weeks ago.

“The art of loving yourself,” she wrote on Sept. 27.

She also liked a tweet a week earlier about “walking away from those that didn’t value you.”

Cordae notably didn’t post anything for Osaka’s birthday on Tuesday and was missing from her celebratory photo dump.

The pair, who have been dating since 2019, also unfollowed each other on their respective social media accounts.

Reps for Osaka and Cordae – whose full name is Cordae Amari Dunston — did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The twosome welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Shai, in July.

“Shai means God’s gift,” Osaka told ESPN. “I wanted her to feel like she was a gift to me and her dad.”

If they did split, that’s unfortunate.