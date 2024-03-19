Lizzo Seemingly Responds To Candace Owens Calling Her "Problematic": "I Literally Just Be Minding My Business" | lovebscott.com

Lizzo has seemingly responded to Candace Owens, who labeled the singer as “problematic.”

On Saturday (March 16th), Owens made a guest appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, where she took aim at Lizzo. Owens seemed to reference a 2019 incident when Lizzo garnered attention for attending a Los Angeles Lakers game in a risqué outfit featuring fishnet stockings and her backside in a thong, accusing her of engaging in ‘problematic’ behavior.

“I don’t like the game that people play where they do something that is so obviously outrageous, like, you know, Lizzo in a thong shaking your ass cheeks,” she began, referring to a Laker cheerleaders performance to “Juice,” that showed Lizzo twerking and putting her assets on full display on the jumbotron. “You know what that was.”

She continued: “This is a. Disgusting, b. Perverted, and people take their kids to the games. Is there no space that’s safe? […] And then she’s like, ‘if you don’t like it, that’s your problem.’ Like no, you are being problematic. And now you’re playing the game where you do something outrageous, and then, when we outrage, you pretend that we’re the crazy ones. I’m not dealing with that. Stop gaslighting me, okay?”

Often misused, the term gaslighting is commonly considered the deliberate and systemic feeding of false information to make an individual doubt their perception and sanity.

Upon learning of the criticism, Lizzo took to Instagram, seemingly addressing Owens. In a video, she lip-syncs to a popular Reels, saying: “Hey everyone, it’s come to my attention that some of you think I have thick skin. I don’t. I never have. I never will. Everything you say deeply, deeply hurts me, affects me, keeps me up at night; you have to be nice to me. That’s the deal moving forward, okay?”

“I literally just be minding my business please keep my name out ya mouf unless it’s something positive or real.. pls n thank u,” she wrote in the caption, taking a final dig at Owens.

The back and forth comes on the heels of news that Lizzo’s jaw-dropping sexual assault and harassment lawsuit has been put on ice. Earlier this month, a California judge, Mark H. Epstein, ordered the legal proceedings be “stayed,” which is a court ruling to “stop or suspend a proceeding or trial temporarily or indefinitely.”

Last August, Lizzo was sued by three former backup dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — alleging a “toxic work environment.” Maintaining her innocence however, the rapper/singer continues to contest a January ruling denying her motion to dismiss the case. To date, the duration of the legal process remains uncertain.