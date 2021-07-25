Live Nation Announces $20 All-in Tickets for Lil Baby, Rod Wave, Trippie Redd Concerts

In a bid to help bring fans back to concerts, Live Nation announced its “Return to Live” summer concert campaign, offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year.

via: Revolt

In a statement via Livenation.com the company proclaimed “the time is here to get outside and catch live music with friends, family and loved ones at over 40 Live Nation amphitheaters all across the country.” There are country, latin, metal, pop, and rock shows for fans to choose from. Lil Baby, Rod Wave, Pitbull and Trippie Redd are among the hip hop artists participating in the promotion.

he news arrives nearly two months after Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino held a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Live Nation’s quarterly revenues were decimated by 98% last summer and 95% in the fall. Rapino also mentioned Live Nation was communicating with artists about scheduling tour dates safely. According to Rapino, at the time, there were some acts comfortable with performing this summer, and others who preferred to wait until 2022.

“Artists are patient and smart,” he said. “We’re not looking to cram three years into one. Spread [the postponed tours] over two years and you find enough weekends.”

Rapino revealed that the pandemic also allowed Live Nation time to discuss new products that will help the company think differently about the fan and the artist. An increased virtual approach is one of the methods the company plans to pursue. Rapino said he’s “very confident that the next couple of years” will include new models for subscription and ad-business ideas as well as NFTs becoming a big attraction.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers will receive exclusive 24-hour early access to grab the $20 all-in tickets beginning Tuesday, July 27th. Everyone else can get their tix Wednesday, July 28th on Live Nation’s website.

Make sure you add it to your calendar, because those tickets are going to go fast.