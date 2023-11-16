Lil Uzi Vert Removed From Rolling Loud After Disputing Lineup, Replaced by Future and Metro Boomin

Metro Boomin and Future have replaced Lil Uzi Vert on the Rolling Loud California lineup.

via: AceShowbiz

Lil Uzi Vert is no longer a headliner for the 2024 Rolling Loud California. After the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper denied their involvement in the upcoming festival, organizers announced that Future and Metro Boomin have taken over the spot.

Uzi was initially slated to headline the last day of the festival, which will kick off on Friday, March 15. Nicki Minaj will open the Friday show alongside YG, Tyga, Rae Sremmurd, Sexxy Red, PartyNextDoor, and many others. Post Malone, meanwhile, will be joined by Summer Walker, Big Sean, $uicideboy$ and more.

Future and Metro will now replace Uzi on the Sunday, March 17 show. They will be joined by the likes of Bryson Tiller, Chief Keef, NLE Choppa and Don Toliver among others.

The new announcement was posted after Uzi complained to Rolling Loud for signing him up for the event. “I never said I was doing rolling loud don’t understand why my name is on here,” the rap star, who goes with they/them pronouns, declared.

Back in October, Uzi informed their online devotees that they’ve been focusing on new music. “This time, I won’t let anybody stop my journey to happiness or being one of the greatest musicians ever,” the 28-year-old penned at the time, before adding in a follow-up Story, “The most attention I could get is by dropping music.”

“I understand y’all don’t believe me but it starts with me to show you that I’m actually serious and I’m very stressed out. And done with so many voices controlling my life. Like I never lived for me,” the musician, real name Symere Bysil Woods, continued. “I would give up all the money and perks that this comes with to live a perfectly normal life, I’m okay with it.”

Noting that they’ve been “getting judged from day 1,” Uzi admitted that it takes a toll on their mental health despite not showing it to the world. They then disclosed, “Im not as close to my family as I should be. My relationship isn’t in the best shape. I JUST WANNA BREATHE.”

“But don’t get me wrong I have a lot of supporters that love me and love what I do I’ve also changed many lives and every single one of y’all changed my life,” they further elaborated. “I can never repay my fans for the blessing you gave me. I’ve been distant from everyone lately even if they are standing right next to me.”