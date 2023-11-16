Say What Now? North Carolina Cop Seen Repeatedly Punching Black Woman Resisting Arrest for Allegedly Smoking Weed [Video]

Shocking video shows a North Carolina cop repeatedly punching a black woman who was being arrested for smoking marijuana.

via: Revolt

The incident, which was captured by a bystander, happened on Monday (Nov. 13) as four cops could be seen holding the woman down to the ground, while a fifth hit her several times. Apparently, she and another man were smoking weed in public when police approached them.

According to a statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the woman was hit seven times in the knees and 10 more times with a closed fist, and the man arrested with her was armed with a 9 mm handgun. “One officer threw multiple strikes to the female subject’s right thigh and ‘Stop resisting’ was stated several times,” the statement read. “After several repeated verbal commands, an officer struck the female subject seven times with knee strikes and 10 closed fist strikes to the [perineal] nerve in the thigh to gain compliance. “The officer was intentional about where the strikes were made.”

Please see the following information and statement from CMPD: pic.twitter.com/DbaYufyjo3 — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 14, 2023

“I get it. I understand the outrage,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said during a press release on Wednesday (Nov. 15). “I understand the emotions that come when you look at a video that involves an officer who is punching a female who we’re trying to make the arrest and subdue.”

He revealed that the officer was removed from patrol duties while an internal investigation takes place. “We have to take a close look at when is enough enough,” Jennings continued. “I can tell you that in the public’s opinion, absolutely, the public is going to say that was excessive, and I understand that. I get it.” He added, “We’ve seen historically, not just in Charlotte but across the country, it’s the mistreatment of Black and brown people throughout the country by police. And that’s what people look at and causes concern.”