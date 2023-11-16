Cardi B Defends Will Smith, Backtracks On Forgiving Tasha K Following Salacious Interview [Video]

Cardi B is coming to Will Smith’s defense amid a rumor that he had sex with Duane Martin.

via: Vibe

Weeks after Cardi B alluded to forgiving blogger Tasha K and even possibly ending their ongoing legal battle, the rapper says she was “fooled” and now realizes that “some people just never change.”

The epiphany was sparked by the YouTuber’s latest interview, where a former associate of Will Smith claimed the actor once had anal sex with Duane Martin.

“I don’t like how I got fooled a couple of weeks ago..some people just never change,” Cardi began on Instagram Live Wednesday (Nov. 15) before defending Smith as her fellow Libra.

“I don’t like what people be doing to Will Smith,” she went on. “I be feeling like Will Smith is very unproblematic and I feel like he has a nice heart, and that’s the thing. I found out that Will Smith is a Libra…Libras, we be getting tried, we be getting tried, and then when we outburst, we outburst so f**king heavy, that we become the ones in the wrong. We go so crazy, people be like, ‘Oh my God!’”

Cardi then called out bloggers who don’t care to research the validity of their interview subject’s claims, adding that she knows how it feels to be berated publicly over false statements. She also addressed the toll it can take on one’s mental health.

The “Money” rapper previously considered putting her legal issues with Tasha K to bed due to the social media personality reaching out to her after having suicidal ideation.

“I just want to talk to my mom tomorrow…and I’ma talk to my lawyers but, stop hurting people,” Cardi implored of Tasha K. “Take a breather. Think.”

The blogger currently owes Cardi B $4M after being found guilty of defamation of character, with the rapper taking several steps to recover the funds following the verdict — which are now likely to resume.

As for Smith, a rep for the actor — as well as wife Jada Pinkett Smith — have refuted the “completely fabricated” allegations made by ex-assistant Brother Bilaal.

Listen to Cardi defend Smith below.

Cardi B speaks up for Will Smith ?? pic.twitter.com/zlCZleMPju — ?????????? (@louboucardi) November 16, 2023