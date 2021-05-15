Lil Reese Reportedly Shot in Chicago

Rapper Lil Reese was reportedly among three men who were shot Saturday morning inside a parking garage in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

via Complex:

According to Chicago news outlet CWB, police responded to calls of gunshots fired at 6 West Grand Avenue around 9:53 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found Reese and two other victims wounded, as well as a stolen Dodge Durango peppered with bullet holes.

The news arrives just 18 months after the 28-year-old drill rapper was critically wounded after being shot in the neck at an intersection in the Country Club Hills suburb of Chicago. Reese was hospitalized for a few days, before he returned home and made a full recovery.

Story developing…