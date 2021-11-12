Lil Nas X Confronts His Lover On ‘Maury’ [Video]

Is there still something lingering between Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X and his ex-boyfriend/dancer Yai Ariza? According to a new teaser from the Maury show, there just might be.

via: Rap-Up

Lil Nas X is caught in a love triangle and is asking “Maury” for help. The chart-topping rapper guests on an upcoming episode of the tabloid talk show called “Leave Your Wife for Me…That’s What I Want!”

In the dramatic trailer, Montero is shocked to find out that the “love of his life,” his football teammate Yai, has a secret life including a wife…and a child!

He confronts Yai, who takes a paternity test to find out if he’s the father of the 4-year-old boy. At one point, Yai presents a ring to Nas and a fight appears to erupt before Nas runs off set.

“Is Yai the dad…or will Montero get exactly what he wants?” asks Maury.

Yai Ariza starred as Nas’ lover in his video for “That’s What I Want” and is also his real-life ex-boyfriend. “We were dating, and we are still in very good terms,” Nas told SiriusXM. “You know, we may date again I’m sure. I love him, he is amazing.”

Tune in next WEDNESDAY, November 17th to an all new EXCLUSIVE Maury! #Maury24 pic.twitter.com/iZCJBvQmr7 — The Maury Show (@TheMAURYShow) November 11, 2021

We already knew X was the king of marketing, especially after he spoofed the whole debacle with Nike and those infamous “Satan Shoes,” but with his upcoming guest spot on Maury, he’s taking his comedy to a brand new level that we love to see.

Tune in next Wednesday, November 17 to see all the drama go down on Maury!