Kevin Garnett Denies Telling Carmelo Anthony That La La Anthony Tasted Like Honey Nut Cheerios, ‘I’m A Frosted Flakes Man’

Kevin Garnett tried debunking an eight-year-long rumor that he called Carmelo Anthony’s wife La La, “Honey Nut Cheerios.”

Eight years ago, Kevin allegedly made a questionable comment about Lala Anthony, Carmelo Anthony’s wife. Kevin allegedly said Lala tasted “like Honey Nut Cheerios” during an argument.

As reported on The Jasmine Brand, Kevin is doubling down. He claims he never said it, and he’s a “Frosted Flakes” kind of guy. Kevin said,

“I’ve never said anything about anyone’s family. I’ve never said anything to Melo about La La. I’m a Frosted Flakes man. I’m not a Honey Nut Cheerios guy. I never knew where that came from. Let me clear that up.”

In 2014, Lala addressed the crazy rumor. She said, “Kevin Garnett in fact, had never said that I tasted like Honey Nut Cheerios. I tried to figure out how this big lie was turned into a media firestorm. I still can’t answer that one… Melo and Kevin are cool today. And now it’s nothing but a faint memory.”

It’s not clear why Kevin decided to speak on the situation in 2021. The news came a few months after Lala filed for divorce from Carmelo after 11 years, citing irreconcilable differences. It was the second time they split. In 2017 they separated after alleged infidelity; however, they seemingly reconciled in 2018. They share a 14-year-old son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony.

Lala recently spoke on new romance for 2022. She said, “we’ll see what happens.” She also shared what she’s looking for in a partner. She wants someone she can have fun with, laugh at, and have a good time with. Lala said, “chill and easy because that is pretty much my personality.”

