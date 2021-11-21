Lil Baby Opens Up About How He Hopes To Be A Better Father [Photos + Video]

In 2021, Lil Baby has opted to do more collaborations than solo work.Aside from his June collaborative project The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk, Baby has not released a solo song or album since 2020. He could be looking to change that soon, recently tweeting that he could release music on his birthday (Dec. 3): “I might drop some on b day or for the Dec 12 atl show.”

via: Hot97

The rapper shared via Twitter that he may drop some new music ahead of his concert on Dec. 12th. He also previewed some new tunes via his Instagram, and declared that “everything new” is on the way.

New Everything Otw ?? — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) November 17, 2021

Aside from giving the fans what they want, Baby is also busy being a better father to his sons Jason and Loyal. He tweeted a true key to life’s success, “only thing I GOT to do is be a better father to my children ! Everything else gone fall in place!!”

Only thing I GOT to do is be a better father to my children ! Everything else gone fall in place!! — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) November 19, 2021

He has dealt with custody issues surrounding Jason in the past, so it makes sense that he would like to move forward with positivity for his children.

Whether it be his family life of his music, it appears the Lil Baby has the right mindset.