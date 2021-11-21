Say What Now? A Masked Mob of 80 Swarm a Nordstrom Store: ‘It Was Like a Scene Out Of a Movie’ [Video]

Dozens of looters swarmed into the Nordstrom store in downtown Walnut Creek Saturday night, terrorizing shoppers, assaulting employees, ripping off bag loads of merchandise and ransacking shelves before fleeing in a several vehicles waiting for them on the street.

via: Complex

As reported by KPIX 5, Walnut Creek Lt. Ryan Hibbs told the outlet that around 80 people swarmed the Nordstrom store starting at 9 p.m.

One witness at a nearby P. F. Chang’s told the outlet that a massive mob of people wearing ski masks and wielding “crowbars and a bunch of weapons” surged into the Nordstrom’s and caused him to panic. “The police were flying in. It was like a scene out of a movie. It was insane,” he said. “I had to start locking the front door, locking the back door. You never know, they could come right in here. It was crazy…All the guests inside were getting concerned. It was a scary scene for a moment.”

Hibbs explained that officers stopped one vehicle after the robbers dispersed and arrested a male and female suspect, charging them both with robbery, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary, and possession of burglary tools. The female suspect was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. A third suspect was also caught on foot and arrested. He was charged with robbery, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of burglary tools.

The incident comes 24 hours after another group of looters vandalized a Louis Vutton store in San Francisco’s Union Square, resulting in six arrests. The two incidents at this moment don’t seem to be connected.

