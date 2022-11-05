Lil Baby Breaks His Silence on Takeoff's Passing [Photo]

For the first time publicly, Lil Baby has addressed the passing of his labelmate Takeoff.

via: HotNewHipHop

The hip-hop community is still reeling from the tragic passing of Kirshnik Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff. Lil Baby who is from Takeoff’s home city, recently paid tribute to his memory.

Lil Baby paid tribute to Takeoff via a tweet that read “I Ain’t think I would ever see no s**t like this… Long Live Takeoff.” Readers might remember that rumors circulated about a beef between Baby and the Migos. However, just a couple of weeks ago, the It’s Only Me star denied those conclusions.

I Ain’t think I would ever see no shit like this…. Long Live Takeoff — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) November 5, 2022

““First of all, I really don’t see s**t on the Internet,” Baby said. “Like, people send me s**t, I don’t wanna comment, then I be… That’s just gon’ make it [bigger]. They know I don’t got nothin’ goin’ on with them.”

These rappers join Quality Control co-founder Coach K, Offset, Beyoncé, LeBron James, Drake, 50 Cent, and others in tributing Takeoff. Presently, many of his industry friends seem committed to protecting his legacy and preventing further tragedy as family and friends heal. While more details come out concerning his passing, the conversation around gun violence in the U.S. is crucial. Most important of all, too many lives have been lost and damaged.