50 Cent Files Lawsuit Against Ex Daphne Joy for Defamation Over Sexual Assault Allegations, Seeking More Than $1 Million | lovebscott.com

In his recent legal action, 50 Cent included a letter that his legal team dispatched to the model on April 2, insisting on a retraction.

50 Cent is taking legal action against his ex Daphne Joy over sexual assault allegations she made against the rapper after being dragged into Sean “Diddy” Combs’ court drama, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The chart-topping performer, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, filed a lawsuit for defamation.

50 Cent is seeking damages for over $1 million and a court order to force her to remove the post and refrain from other alleged defamatory remarks online.

As we previously reported, 50 Cent revealed that he was seeking sole custody of his 11-year-old son shared with Joy due to the allegations in Rodney Jones’ March 2024 lawsuit claiming that Joy worked as an alleged sex worker.

In recent weeks, 50 has trolled Joy by calling her a sex worker, which she has repeatedly denied. “Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people’s lives,” Joy posted on March 28.

“We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned,” she continued.

The In Da Club hitmaker took issue with her statement on Instagram, according to TMZ, particularly when she alleged, “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me.”

His rep previously fired back with a denial about the “false and baseless accusations.”

The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” the rep said back in March.

As part of his new lawsuit, 50 Cent attached a letter that his lawyers fired off to the model on April 2, demanding a retraction.

In order to pull down the post, 50 Cent claims her lawyers responded by demanding he give Joy millions of dollars and drop his custody suit, calling those actions “extortive.”

50 Cent’s lawsuit reportedly noted that her post garnered quite a bit of attention and it opened him up to a barrage of horrendous online comments, damaging his business reputation and child custody case.

