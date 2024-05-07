Say What Now? Gruesome Discovery After Man Asks Police for Cigarette In Exchange for Info on 'Incident' with Wife | lovebscott.com

Dennis Hinnant Jr. of Silver Spring, Maryland could be imprisoned for up to four decades for murder, after he arrived at the police station with a baby and provided a tip that guided authorities to a gruesome crime scene.

Today, before the Honorable John Maloney, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, a jury found defendant, Dennis Hinnant Jr., 30, of Silver Spring, guilty of second-degree murder for the death of his wife, 28-year-old Taresha Pendarvis.

The defendant faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 18, 2024.

On February 1, 2023, Hinnant walked into the Rockville City police station holding a baby and said he wanted to turn himself in. He told officers that he needed to talk to a homicide detective about something that happened hours prior in Silver Spring.

He gave them his wife’s address, and when police responded to check on her welfare, they found her deceased in the bathtub. She had been stabbed multiple times and strangled with a belt. When interviewed, he said they had been arguing about their marriage before the murder occurred.

Pendarvis’ baby was not physically harmed and was removed from Hinnant’s custody upon his arrest.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Jodie Mount and Daniela Chavez are prosecuting this matter.

via: State’s Attorney’s Office