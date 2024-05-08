‘The Chi’ Renewed for Season 7 at Paramount+ with Showtime | lovebscott.com

“The Chi” has been renewed for Season 7 at Paramount+ with Showtime.

The news comes ahead of the series’ return for the second half of its sixth season, which will debut on Paramount+ with Showtime on May 10 before its linear debut on Showtime on May 12 at 9 p.m.ET/PT. Like the first half, the second will consist of eight episodes. The seventh season will begin production in Chicago later this month.

“Lena Waithe is a generational storyteller, whose authentic and unflinching narratives in ‘The Chi’ resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America,” said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer for Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. “On the heels of a record-breaking season and ahead of this week’s return, we’re excited to provide fans with the promise of more – ensuring that they can continue to enjoy the raw, emotional stories and unforgettable characters that have made this seminal series a resounding success for Showtime.”

The first half of Season 6 originally aired between August and September 2023. The cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Lynn Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones, Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Brett Gray and Daniel J. Watts guest star along with Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis.

Lena Waithe created the series and executive produces under her Hillman Grad banner. Common also serves as an executive producer on the series. Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel are co-showrunners and executive producers for Season 6. Aaron Kaplan executive produces as well, as does Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, and Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad. Naomi Funabashi, who oversees for Hillman Grad, is a co-executive producer along with Resheida Brady. Producers Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield directed multiple episodes in Season 6. 20th Television is the studio.

via: Variety