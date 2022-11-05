Mariah Carey and Martha Stewart Banter After Stewart Urges Carey Not to 'Give Up Thanksgiving' [Video]

Martha Stewart called out Mariah Carey for rushing to celebrate Christmas before Thanksgiving festivities have taken place.

via: People

After officially announcing the start of the holiday season on Nov. 1 in a Halloween-themed video that quickly turns to a festive Christmas vibe playing her hit song “All I Want for Christmas,” Carey caught the eyes of Martha Stewart. The 81-year old addressed the early start to the holidays on Today this week.

“Mariah, you know me. I am a traditionalist with a twist,” Stewart said as she looked into the camera. “You cannot give up Thanksgiving just because you don’t like turkey. I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey. So, do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so.”

Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now! ? P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming! ?? https://t.co/zrTNaevTTM — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 3, 2022

On Thursday, the 52-year-old singer quote tweeted the morning show’s clip and responded to Stewart’s comments. “Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!!? But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!” she wrote.

She continued by hilariously inviting Stewart to her own Turkey Day: “P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming!??.”

Carey’s video that sparked the chatter was posted to her Twitter on Tuesday. “It’s Time,” Carey wrote in the post, which started off with the singer dressed as a witch in a vinyl one-piece jumpsuit and riding an exercise bike.

Her cackling and slightly evil-looking character then morphed into a festive Carey dressed in a one-piece Santa suit on top of a reindeer.

The singer — whose holiday hit is the best-selling Christmas song of all time — then made it official by adding the hashtag “#MariahSZN” for “Mariah Season” on her post.

The holiday season is always special for Carey. In 2019, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” reached No. 1 during its 25th anniversary year. Last year, the holiday hit earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs retrospective.