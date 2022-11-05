‘Her Loss’ Contributor Lil Yachty Says Drake’s “Circo Loco” Line Is Not About Megan Thee Stallion [Photo]

Lil Yachty has come to the defense of Drake in the wake of his controversial lyrics on the Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”

via: Complex

“I know he’s not going to address it, because I know Drake,” Lil Yachty, who has a writing credit on the track, said. “It’s not about Megan it’s about women lying about their butt shots saying it’s real when it’s fake.”

Yachty also has production credits on the project including “BackOutsideBoyz” and the Travis Scott-featured “Pussy & Millions.”

Since the album dropped, speculation has been made around some of Drake’s lyrics, most notably where he rapped, “This bitch lie ‘bout gettin’ shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

Many wondered if Drake was alluding to the ongoing legal battle between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez in which she was allegedly shot by the Canadian artist.

Meg responded via social media, saying, “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name.”

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Interestingly, Megan Thee Stallion has a credit on Her Loss. While she’s not a featured artist, she is listed as a co-writer for the opening song “Rich Flex.”