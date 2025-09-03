BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 5 hours ago

Pixar’s 2022 film “Lightyear” faced criticism upon release for including a brief same-sex kiss between a lesbian couple. Now, the movie has returned to the spotlight after Snoop Dogg shared a story about watching the film with his grandchild. The rapper claimed that he was “scared to go to the movies” after seeing that scene, according to HuffPost. The rapper questioned whether the moment belonged in a children’s movie.

In response, a writer who contributed to “Lightyear” is speaking publicly about why representation matters and why she will not step back from her work. Lightyear writer speaks amid Snoop Dogg controversy, standing firm on LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Writer Reaffirms the Value of Representation

In a post, the “Lightyear” screenwriter, Lauren Gunderson, explained that she stands by the choice to include the lesbian couple.

“So. I created the LIGHTYEAR lesbians,” Gunderson said in a post. “In 2018, I was a writer at Pixar – such a cool place, grateful to work there, learned a ton from kind and impressive creatives. As we wrote early versions of what became LIGHTYEAR, a key character needed a partner, and it was so natural to write ‘she’ instead of ‘he.’ As small as that detail is in the film, I knew the representational effect it could have. Small line, big deal. I was elated that they kept it,” she added.

She ended her post by being proud of the work she created.

“I’m proud of it,” the screenwriter continued. “To infinity. Love is love.”

Gunderson’s words underline how intentional the moment was, even if it seemed brief to audiences. For her, the inclusion reflects both creative instinct and a commitment to showing love in all its forms. Her pride in the work makes clear that she sees representation not as optional, but essential.

Snoop Dogg told fans he had shown “Lightyear” to his grandchild, who asked about the scene. The rapper said he felt unprepared to answer questions and criticized Pixar for putting the moment in a movie aimed at children.

“My grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How can she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,'” he said during an interview on the “It’s Giving” podcast.

“I didn’t come in for this s**t? I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” he continued.

“‘They just said she and she had a baby. They are both women. How did she have a baby?” the rapper said. “I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for.”

The HuffPost reported that someone pretending to be him posted additional remarks on social media, but a representative for the rapper quickly clarified that those comments were fake. That leaves his original story as the only on-the-record statement. Snoop Dogg has not offered a further response or apology despite the attention.

A Story That Continues

“Lightyear” was not the first Disney-Pixar film to feature LGBTQIA+ characters, and it will not be the last. The writer’s remarks make clear that the team saw the inclusion as intentional and necessary. For them, it reflects a commitment to telling stories that mirror the world children already live in.

Lightyear writer speaks amid Snoop Dogg controversy and leaves no doubt about where she stands: love belongs in every universe, animated or not.