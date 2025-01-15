Home > NEWS

Report: Snoop Dogg to Perform at Frist-Ever ‘Crypto Ball’ to Take Place Ahead of Trump’s Inauguration

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

The Crypto Ball is set for January 17 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks will attend among other industry leaders, while tickets range from $2,500 to $5,000.

Sponsored by top firms including Coinbase, Metamask, and Solana, the black-tie event will celebrate anticipated pro-crypto regulations.

Politico reports that the Snoop Dogg is expected to perform.

“Did I just hear that right? Snoop Dogg is going to perform at the inauguration?” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Snoop Dogg to perform at the Inauguration?!! That’s all we need – a Satanic worshipping, Baphomet-wearing disgrace! PLEASE rescind this invitation!” another person added.

“Snoop Dogg and Kid Rock are gonna play at the inauguration!!! This is so not the old GOP,” a third one tweeted.

Neither Snoop nor Trump has confirmed his performance yet. As of now, the inauguration list includes Kid Rock, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, The Village People, Billy Ray Cyrus, Christopher Macchio and Lee Greenwood.

Snoop and Trump’s relationship has not always been sweet. In 2017, the rapper released a music video where he could be seen aiming a gun at a clown dressed up as the former president. Trump called for his arrest. Snoop Dogg then dropped ‘Make America Crip Again’ – a take on Donald Trump’s iconic MAGA slogan.

However, last year the rap legend’s tone suddenly changed. He said he has ‘only love and respect’ for Trump. “Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me.”

