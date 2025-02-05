Home > CELEBRITY

From ‘Wicked’ to ‘Emilia Pérez’: LGBTQIA+ Actors and Movies Leading the 2025 SAG Awards Nominees

BY: Darrel Marrow

Published 2 hours ago

Cast of "Wicked"
Instagram/@jbayleaf

It’s awards season, and LGBTQIA+ entertainers are leading the charge this year. The 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations are out, and it’s a huge year for LGBTQIA+ representation. Here are the standout nominees and the projects that have everyone buzzing.

1. Cynthia Erivo in “Wicked”

Cynthia Erivo poses as "Elphaba"
Instagram/@cynthiaerivo

The beloved musical “Wicked” film adaptation has garnered significant praise. Cynthia Erivo, an out queer actress, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role as Elphaba.

2. Ariana Grande in “Wicked”

Ariana Grande as "Glinda"
Instagram@arianagrande

Ariana Grande has never explicitly talked about her bisexuality, but she suggested in the song “Monopoly” that she “likes women and men.” This year, the pop star earned a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Glinda in “Wicked.” The role marked a return to acting for the former Nickelodeon star, who appeared in “Sam and Kat.”

3. Jonathan Bailey in “Wicked”

Jonathan Bailey poses on Instagram
Instagram/@jbayleaf

Jonathan Bailey has snagged a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, thanks to his portrayal of Fiyero in the film adaptation of “Wicked.” In addition to his nod, Bailey is recognized as part of the ensemble cast of “Wicked,” which is up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

4. Zoe Saldaña in “Emilia Pérez”

Zoe Saldana poses for photo on Instagram
Instagram/@zoesaldana

Veteran actor Zoe Saldaña nabbed a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role as Rita Mora Castro in Emilia Pérez. The film, which also stars Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez, tells the story of a Mexican cartel leader who undergoes a gender transition to escape a life of violent crime.

5. Karla Sofía Gascón in “Emilia Pérez”

Karla Sofia Gascon attend Golden Globes
The Mega Agency

Karla Sofía Gascón, who also stars in “Emilia Pérez,” has become the first openly transgender actress to receive a SAG nomination. She’s up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Emilia.

6. Daniel Craig in “Queer”

Daniel Craig attends event.
The Mega Agency

Daniel Craig steps into the shoes of William Lee in “Queer,” earning him a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. The film is an adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ novel, delving into the life of an expatriate navigating his identity and desires in post-war Mexico City. Craig’s portrayal has been praised for its nuance and bravery.

Colman Domingo in “Sing Sing”

Colman Domingo attends Golden Globes
The Mega Agency

Openly gay actor Colman Domingo is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for “Sing Sing.” The film tells the story of John Divine G Whitfield (portrayed by Domingo), a man who forms a theater troupe within the walls of the Sing Sing Correctional Facility, bringing hope and redemption to its members. Domingo’s powerful performance has been a standout this award season.

There’s no doubt that LGBTQIA+ representation will be in full force at the 2025 SAG Awards. This shift signals a move toward more inclusive spaces that both affirm and celebrate members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Have you seen any of these movies starring LGBTQIA+ icons? Which one was your favorite?

