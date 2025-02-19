BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

For nearly a decade, Lena Waithe has been one of the leading Black filmmakers in Hollywood. The Chicago native started as an assistant to the executive producer of the sitcom “Girlfriends” and honed her writing skills on shows like “Bones” and “How to Rock.” In 2014, she made waves by producing the critically acclaimed film “Dear White People,” and she hasn’t slowed down since.

In addition to her creative work, Waithe has been hailed as a fashion icon. At the 2018 Met Gala, she donned a custom Carolina Herrera rainbow cape, making a powerful statement about LGBTQIA+ pride. The following year, she sported a suit emblazoned with “Black Drag Queens Invented Camp,” highlighting the roots of camp culture. But it doesn’t take a big event or award show for Waithe to put together a standout look. Some of her best fashion moments include red carpet ensembles as well as effortlessly stylish casual outfits shared on social media.

1. Etro for the Golden Globes

In January, Waithe attended the Golden Globes to support her partner, Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for her role in “Wicked.” By Erivo’s side throughout the ceremony, Waithe rocked a sleek black Etro suit paired with matching sunglasses. Her look was styled by Jason Bolden, the creative force behind many of Erivo’s recent fashion moments.

2. Casual in SUPREME

When she’s not on the red carpet, Waithe still slays. In October 2024, she participated in a talk series that called for a more casual look. For the event, Waithe wore a SUPREME button-up shirt featuring photos of rapper Lil’ Kim.

3. Coordinating with L’Enchanteur

Later that month, Lena showed up to support her friend Jacqueline Woodson at an event — while still managing to throw on an eye-catching outfit. The filmmaker rocked a coordinating ensemble by L’Enchanteur with minimal accessories. Dynasty and Soull Ogun, the creatives behind L’Enchanteur, draw inspiration from a rich tapestry of influences, including science, color theory, numerology, religion, mythology, magic, and fairy tales.

4. Fear of God for the win!

Waithe, like many celebrities, loves Fear of God. The luxury streetwear label, founded by Jerry Lorenzo, creates comfortable yet stylish fits that can be either casual or clean. Known for her influential work in Hollywood, Waithe has often been spotted in pieces from the brand — like this oversized sweater. But her connection to Fear of God goes beyond her wardrobe. She has openly admired Lorenzo’s approach to fashion, praising his understanding of shifting luxury markets. “He recognizes that luxury and the way people spend money are changing,” Waithe told Harper’s Bazaar. Adding, “He doesn’t treat women differently, and he makes them feel every bit as strong and bold as men.”

5. Green for “Wicked”

For the Los Angeles premiere of “Wicked,” Waithe proved she was #TeamElphaba in a big way. The creator rocked a stunning green suit by ELEVEN SIXTEEN — honoring Erivo’s spellbinding role.

Waithe is now a bona fide celebrity, and she’s slowly becoming a fashion leader in the LGBTQIA+ community. Her style has evolved over the years, and she’s seemingly found her niche.

