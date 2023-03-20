Larsa Pippen Says She Used to Have Sex ‘Four Times a Night,’ Talks Possibly Changing Her Last Name [Video]

Larsa Pippen reveals insight on her past sex-life with ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen revealed that her sex life with ex-husband Scottie Pippen was so constant that they had sex “four times a night” leaving her without a “day off.”

“I was married for 23-years, I’ve always had sex four times a night,” the 48-year-old said on Thursday (March 16) during the reality show’s reunion special. “I had sex four times a night every night. I never had a day off for 23 years.”

The mother-of-four, who’s currently dating Michael Jordan’s son Marcus, also spoke on comparisons made of Marcus and her ex, and if she’d remarry.

“I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that’s for sure,” she responded.

Mentioning that Marcus would “have big shoes to fill,” Larsa debunked the reunion host’s comment with, “well he wears a size 15 shoe, so I think he’s ok.”

Back in February, Larsa Pippen sat down as a guest on Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show, where she spoke on her controversial relationship with the son of her ex-husband’s rival. The reality star declared that she and Marcus “are in a really good place” and his parents are fine with their 16-year age gap, despite any prior issues between Scottie and Michael.

“Age doesn’t determine your level of maturity,” he said to Hall before explaining that they met in LA in 2019. “I feel like a lot of people think we’ve known each other for our whole lives and we have not. We met four years ago at a party.”

Speaking to Pippen and Jordan’s rocky history, Larsa did reveal that she “doesn’t care” about how anyone feels.

“That’s how Scottie feels. He has a right to the way he feels,” she expressed. “I personally don’t really care about what other people…I live my truth. I’m happy. Everyone’s fine. When you’re an adult, your parents just want to see you happy. We’ve spent holidays together. We’re in a great place.”

Hall then asked, “Do you feel like you should ask your ex about your future love interest?” to which she responded, “The only conversations we have are based on our kids, I don’t ask him who he’s dating, he doesn’t ask me who I’m dating. As long as my kids are happy — my kids love Marcus. We travel together. My kids really enjoy spending time with him. I feel like I’m in a great place and that’s the most important thing.”

