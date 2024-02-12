Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Officially Split After More Than One Year of Dating | lovebscott.com

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have ended their relationship.

via People:

A source confirms to PEOPLE that The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, and the son of Michael Jordan, 33, have split after more than a year of dating.

Rumors of a breakup between Pippen and Jordan began to swirl on Sunday after the reality star unfollowed Jordan on Instagram and deleted all photos of him from her feed.

She also shared a post on her Instagram Story, in which she included a poll that asked her followers, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?” as well as a video of Morgan Freeman speaking about trusting your “inner voice.”

Representatives for both Pippen and Jordan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Pippen and Jordan first met through mutual friends at a party in Los Angeles in 2019. At the time, they developed “a great foundation as friends,” Pippen previously told PEOPLE.

By 2022, their relationship blossomed, and they began to spark romance rumors after being spotted out to lunch together in September of that year.

Still, Pippen demurred while speaking with PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 that October. “We’re friends,” she said. “We’ve been friends for a few years and that’s really what it is. We’re friends.”

In January 2023, however, the pair appeared to confirm their romance when they were seen kissing while taking a walk in Miami Beach, Florida. Days later, multiple sources confirmed their romance to PEOPLE.

In the weeks to follow, and after sources told PEOPLE that Pippen and Jordan were “dating and happy,” Pippen shocked fans by confirming her relationship on social media.

The pair then marked their first Valentine’s Day together by sharing romantic photos of each other on Instagram in February.

In June, Pippen and Jordan launched their Separation Anxiety podcast on iHeartRadio. In August, rumors of a bigger collaboration swirled when Jordan posted videos on Instagram in which Pippen could be seen wearing a huge diamond on her left ring finger. Days later, they addressed engagement rumors on their podcast, denying they were set to head down the aisle.

Pippen and Jordan’s romance has made headlines for their 16-year age difference and their complicated family ties since her ex-husband Scottie Pippen was a teammate of Jordan’s dad in the 1990s.

Months before their split, the pair competed as the first-ever couple on Peacock’s The Traitors, though Jordan was “murdered” in the series’ third episode and Pippen was “banished” the next week.

We’re sure Michael is relieved.