Larsa Pippen Clarifies Her Relationship With Marcus Jordan [Video]

Larsa Pippen is opening up about her relationship with Marcus Jordan after the two have been recently photographed together.

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Pippen was asked what her ex-husband Scottie Pippen thinks about her friendship with Marcus. “I don’t know,” she replied. Cohen continued to press, and asked if her children have ever suggested it might bother Scottie, but she firmly responded, “No.”

Cohen asked if she can see why people might have raised eyebrows about their association, considering the complicated relationship between Scottie and Michael. “I mean, I guess, yeah,” she said. “But I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined, and they really weren’t. Like I never really knew Marcus’ mom or them; I just recently met them a couple of years ago.”

She clarified that they’re “friends,” to which Cohen asked, “With benefits?” Larsa calmly added, “We’re friends.”

The two have been spotted in public a number of times over the past few months, and they were even heckled at a recent Los Angeles Chargers game. “Hey Larsa, that’s what you’re doing? You’re with the boy, Mike’s son?” said the heckler, who appeared to be alluding to Scottie and Michael’s strained relationship. “You a cold motherfucker, ain’t you! You’re cold as a motherfucker, homie.” While the pair appeared to laugh off the incident, Pippen has since offered a response of sorts.

In a comment, Pippen stressed that she only met Marcus Jordan around 3 years ago and she “never knew him or his family” prior to that.