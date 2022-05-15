Congrats: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Got Married in Santa Barbara — For Real

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married — for real this time.

The two tied the knot (again) in Santa Barbara — the same town where they had their first date and also where they got engaged.

They had a few people around for the small ceremony. Travis wore an all-black tuxedo and Kourtney wore a white dress that was cut short at the knees.

They left the venue in a lowrider convertible, which had a sign strapped to the front grill that reads “JUST MARRIED.”

Congrats to the happy couple! We can’t wait to see official footage from the ceremony.