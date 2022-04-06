Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from ‘Practice’ Vegas Wedding with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian had a Vegas wedding, but she and Travis Barker aren’t legally married — yet.

Following yesterday’s conflicting reports, Kourtney herself set the record straight.

In an Instagram post featuring several photos from their impromptu wedding, Kourtney captioned:

“Found these in my camera roll.

Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

They seem to be having a GREAT time together.

