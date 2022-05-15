Remy Ma 'So Thankful' After Getting Her Own Street Sign In The Bronx [Video]

Remy Ma’s has a history of supporting the Bronx borough, so on Saturday (May 14), the Terror Squad rapper was honored as part of the Bronx Walk of Fame with her own street sign.

via: AceShowbiz

On Saturday, May 14, the 41-year-old turned to Instagram to share a video from reveal ceremony. At the event, she was joined by Fat Joe, her husband Papoose, Bronx borough president Vanessa L. Gibson as well as deputy president Janet Peguero.

In the accompaniment of the post, Remy gushed, “Today I was given my own street sign in The Bronx!” She added, “I’ve come so far from the girl that used to take the 6 train and ride the Bx22 bus. I’ve had to go to court across the street from where that sign is, I’ve lived in a shelter down the block from where that sign is, I’ve went to high school a few lights up from where that sign is.”

“I debuted one of the biggest songs of my career is the stadium behind where that sign is… I appreciate & am so thankful for where I am, I wouldn’t change a thing about where I’ve come from, and I’m excited to see where I’m going,” the female rapper added. “Thank you Bronx Borough President, @msvanessa77 and Deputy Borough President @jpegnyc for this honor.”

Before concluding her lengthy caption, Remy penned, “Sidebar: I threw on my Prada ‘There’s No Place Like Home’ heels.” She continued, “Double Sidebar: This for all the girls from the hood that look like me, that talk like me, that been through s**t like me…”

Just one day prior, Remy received a sweet tribute from her husband Papoose as they celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. Alongside some pictures of the two, the emcee wrote, “Today we celebrate 14 years of marriage. Through all the up’s & downs, we stuck together.”

“Most people don’t pass the test of time. So when that happens, it speaks volumes,” the rapper added. “@remyma You are an amazing partner. Looking forward to our future! You can’t tell a woman you love her. Are you stupid? Words don’t express ya love you gotta prove it. #happyanniversary #queenremy #blacklove 24 @tunecore #anniversary.”

Congrats Remy!