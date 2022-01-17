King Family to Lead 16th Annual MLK Memorial Peace Walk for Martin Luther King Jr Day

This year people in the community and across the country are heading out for the Day of Service to honor the life and work of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

via: The Source

King’s eldest son, Martin Luther King The Third, his wife, and their 13-year-old daughter will be among the marchers on this Martin Luther King Day holiday.

The King Family march is expected to demand action on federal voting rights legislation. They’ll cross the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge this morning before joining D.C.’s annual Martin Luther King Memorial Peace Walk through the District.

Notable names like former President Barack Obama and actor Nick Cannon have attended in the past. Those who have registered to attend encouraged to wear red.

Marchers are expected to call on the Senate to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, which would expand voting opportunities and increase campaign finance transparency and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

This follows former President Trump’s Arizona rally that took place on Saturday. Arizona is one of 19 states that have passed over 30 state voting laws in the last year. Including passing a ban on giving water to voters in long lines, and stricter ballot signature requirements.

When you see the Republicans, and U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema, and Joe Manchin celebrating MLK Day on Monday, just remember that they are betraying his legacy.