Chloe Bailey Breaks Silence On Gunna Romance Rumors After Multiple Basketball Game Dates [Video]

Chloe Bailey is dishing on her love life. Earlier this week, the 23-year-old “Do It” singer hopped onto Instagram to host a live stream, during which plenty of her fans dropped off questions about who she is – or isn’t – dating.

via: AceShowbiz

On Sunday, January 16, the one-half of Chloe x Halle went live on the photo-sharing platform, during which she described the rapper as “a good friend.” When talking about their collaboration in Wunna’s new album “DS4Ever”, she said, “He’s such a good friend,” and told her followers to check out the song titled “You & Me”.

Chloe then talked in a fake British accent as she hinted that her focus right now is her music career. “I feel like everybody wants to know about my love life. My love life is music, darling,” she told the viewers.

Chloe and Gunna were first seen together in late October 2021 when they attended the Atlanta Hawks game. Addressing their outing, the “Drip Too Hard” spitter said on the red carpet of the 2021 American Music Awards in November, “Yeah, we’re not dating, that was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe.” He added, “But she’s my friend.”

The two later fueled the dating rumors after they were seen holding hands after attending the Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena earlier this month. The rapper was then pressed about their relationship status when appearing on “The Breakfast Club”.

“We’re really close friends,” the 28-year-old hip-hop star said, while also denying rumors that said they were cousins. “We ain’t cousins,” so he stated. As for their basketball game dates, he divulged, “It was a game, it’s a common game. I wanted to take her somewhere cool, not just out to the studio. We stopped at the game right fast.”

While she focuses on her career, Gunna also appears to be focused on getting his life together. During his stint on The Breakfast Club, he told Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God, and DJ Envy that he’s “becoming ready” to settle down with a serious partner.