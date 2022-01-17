Drake Was the Most Streamed Artist of 2021 [Photo]

Drake has officially been named the most-streamed artist of 2021 in the United States, beating high-profile colleagues like Kanye West, J. Cole and Tyler, the Creator.

via: HighsNobiety

As you might recall, the rollout for Drizzy’s sixth studio album was long and messy, but that only seems to have fueled excitement around Certified Lover Boy, which dropped in September.

The seemingly endless Drake vs. Kanye conflict also appears to have boosted the dual album drops. But in the end, Drake has come out on top.

We had an inkling early on: According to several stat-tracking services, Certified Lover Boy raked in over 430 million audio streams in just three days — it took DONDA over eight days just to hit 423 million.

CLB also broke both Apple Music and Spotify’s single-day records and held its No. one spot on the Billboard 200 chart for multiple weeks.

A few months ago, the news that Drake was the most-streamed artist of last year might have consumed Ye. Lucky for Drake, West is otherwise preoccupied right now.

.@Drake was the #1 most streamed artist of 2021 in the US, with 8.6 billion on-demand streams. 1 out of every 131 streams was a Drake song. — chart data (@chartdata) January 13, 2022