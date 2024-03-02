Kim Zolciak Shuts Down Reports She's Returning to 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' | lovebscott.com

Kim Zolciak wants you to know she’s NOT returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ for season 16 — despite the rumors.

via Reality Tea:

Earlier this week, Kim had the Bravoverse buzzing when she posted a cryptic photo of her on the Watch What Happens Live set and a giant peach emoji. “Big announcement coming later today,” she captioned the photo. However, in the interview with Celebbuzz, the former Housewife said she had no plans of returning to the series. Ugh — just weird behavior.

“There have been reports and rumblings of me returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, especially with everything going on in my life,” she began. “So I wanted to clear up what’s going on since I don’t want to leave you hanging any longer. The truth is (drum roll please) … I am not returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

She continued, saying she enjoyed her time on the franchise and apologized for letting the fans down, but she’s focused on different opportunities.

“… that doesn’t mean you’ve seen the last of me yet on TV so stay tuned for more on that in the near future.”

Good. Atlanta needs FRESH wigs and FRESH energy.