Kim Zolciak Calls Police On Husband Kroy Biermann After He Allegedly Locks Her Out of Georgia Mansion One Day After He Files For Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s feud has reignited.

via: Radar Online

The all too common dust-up erupted just one day after Biermann slapped his Zolciak with divorce papers seeking full custody of their four children, child support, and exclusive rights to live in the toxic mini-mansion they share in Milton, Georgia.

In a symbolic gesture, Biermann cruelly left a pillow outside the front door for his estranged wife.

Police documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com show a desperate Zolciak called police at about 11:50 p.m. on Friday, August 25 to report a “domestic disturbance.”

“Caller statement: husband locked her out/caller arguing with husband,” according to the police report. “No one in danger – but caller reports: her husband has threatened her.”

The latest argument may have erupted after a process server officially delivered the divorce documents to the 45-year-old reality star on Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m. Zolciak has yet to file a response in Fulton County divorce court.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biermann filed for divorce a second time — only weeks after dismissing his first filing — came after the two had a series of blowout fights over money.

Sources claimed the two blame each other for being in deep debt, including $1.1 million owed to the IRS in back taxes. What’s more, the financially strapped duo has been slapped with multiple lawsuits in the past couple of months over unpaid bills.

The documents also show Zolciak was frantically chatting with the police dispatcher as she attempted to enter her home.

“She had a locksmith come out and drill into the door to get her in,” the police report stated. “Her husband has put a pillow outside the door and won’t let her in the house.”

Police dispatch records show the officers left the scene about an hour later at 1 a.m. the next day.

The home was the site of many fights that involved police.

RadarOnline.com obtained exclusive bodycam footage of Zolciak and Bierman talking to the police about their dysfunctional relationship marred by constant bickering and petty gamesmanship.

During one interview, Zolciak alleged her ex could have the brain altering CTE from his days playing football while Biermann railed against his reality star wife alleged online gambling addiction that has wiped out their life savings.

For now, the two remain living under the same roof. The police report indicates the children were sleeping at the time of the domestic fireworks.