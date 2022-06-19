Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye West ‘For Being the Best Dad to Our Babies’ [Photos]

Kim Kardashian celebrated Father’s Day by praising ex Kanye West via social media.

via: Billboard

“Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye,” Kardashian, who is currently in a relationship with Pete Davidson, wrote with a sparkle emoji on Instagram on Sunday (June 19).

Kardashian — who in April revealed the former couple had gone eight months without talking to one another at the beginning of their divorce, before getting back on speaking terms in time for Ye’s Donda listening parties — shared a cute photo of Ye smiling at North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. “I hope we are the ‘co-parenting goals’ at the end of the day,” she’d noted in April.

On Sunday, she also paid tribute to her own father figures — late dad Robert Kardashian and step-parent Caitlyn Jenner.

“Happy Fathers Day to the best daddy ever!” Kardashian wrote of her dad. “The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you’re all the way up in heaven and they gave me the cutest suggestions. I miss you and love with all my soul.”

To Jenner, she wrote, “Thank you for raising us and being the best step dad.”