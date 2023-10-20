Kim Kardashian Appears For Jury Duty At California Courthouse In Gang Murder Case

Kim Kardashian has been in court this week — not as a lawyer or litigant, but as a prospective juror in a gang murder case.

via: AceShowbiz

Kardashian is a prospective juror in a murder case. The SKIMS founder had been at the Van Nuys Courthouse all week to serve as a potential juror in a gang murder case, according to TMZ on Thursday, October 19.

The news outlet revealed that the case involved two men, who are charged in connection with a gang-related murder. It was said that Kim took part in a jury panel where she and other potential members were questioned by the prosecutor and defense lawyers, though she was not asked any questions directly.

In a picture obtained by the news outlet, Hulu’s “The Kardashians” star was seen mingling with other jurors and eating her snacks while at the courthouse hallway during the breaks. An eyewitness revealed that despite her status, “the other prospective jurors were not particularly starstruck” by the socialite.

For the occasion, the reality TV star stood out than the others as she donned a sleeveless white blouse, leather pants and a pair of high boots. Later that day, the lawyers allegedly agreed on 12 jurors and 4 alternates. Kim was excused and left the courthouse after concluding her jury service.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum, who was joined by a bodyguard, also had members of her Hulu crew filming. She departed the courthouse in an SUV in the parking lot.

Kim has been passionate about criminal justice and the law. The 41-year-old star, who passed the “baby bar” exam in December 2021, is studying to take the actual bar exam. “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” she said, referring her late dad Robert Kardashian who was an attorney.

“I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!” she added. “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!!”