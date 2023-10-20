Yung Bleu Speaks Out After Arrest for Allegedly Assaulting Mother of His Child: ‘I Cherish Women and I'm Completely Innocent’

Yung Bleu is accused of attacking a woman, an incident at the center of an alleged custody dispute involving a 10-year-old child.

via: Complex

According to TMZ Hip Hop, officers responded to a call at a Georgia home where they were approached by a woman who told them that Bleu showed up to the residence unannounced and planned on taking their child with him. While the two were arguing, the Alabama native allegedly picked the woman up and dropped her on the ground.

Bleu reportedly fled the scene with their child, but returned a short time later. The “You’re Mines Still” rapper left once more before authorities arrived.

The woman allegedly sustained injuries to her right arm and hip from the altercation. However, she objected to being taken to the hospital.

Bleu was let out “a few days” later after posting a $2,400 bond.

On Instagram on Thursday evening, Bleu pushed back against the allegations, suggesting a “storm [is] coming” because he’s making plans to further his success and make “100 million in the next 5 years.”

“I’m off this internet thing but I will take the time to tell all my ladies that may be a fan of bleu. I cherish women and I’m completely innocent. Just no [sic] this about to be one of toughest times to be a fan of mines because ima about to go into another bracket as an OWNER and entrepreneur and people hate and you no! THEY. Hate that.” His caption simply read “bye.”

Yung Bleu Arrested for Battery After Alleged Fight Over Child Custody | Click to read more ? https://t.co/vebL1Mcgdu — TMZ (@TMZ) October 19, 2023

It has not been confirmed that the woman involved in the dispute is his wife Tiemeria.

Yung Bleu and Tiemeria have been publicly going through a rough patch in their marriage ever since she accused him of cheating last month. Bleu claimed he didn’t commit infidelity because the woman “wasn’t up to my standards,” citing her hygiene issues, dirty nails, and dusty, oversized shoes.

Bleu issued a public apology to Tiemeria in a since-deleted social media post. He also appeared to acknowledge making mistakes that would not be repeated. “It’s a fast life. And sometimes, as men, we fall short of what’s right,” he wrote. “But I’ll never be stupid enough to lose what’s best for me.”