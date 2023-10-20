  1. Home
Netflix Announces 'Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only' Documentary [Video]

October 20, 2023 8:25 AM PST

Kevin Hart and Chris Rock are teaming up for a Netflix documentary.

via: BET

According to the release, the film will follow “two comedy icons as they tour together” — specifically, during their week-long stint in New York and New Jersey in July 2022.

“In a first-of-its-kind documentary, Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only will give audiences a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the lives of two comedy titans,” the description added. The duo will also share “first-hand accounts of their early lives, struggles, triumphs, and their unbreakable brotherhood.”

“I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock. This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books,” Hart said in March 2022 when the project was announced.

The doc premieres Dec. 12 on Netflix.

