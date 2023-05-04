Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Son's Name Reportedly Revealed

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s son’s name has finally been revealed — according to a new report.

According to the US Sun, the pair named their baby boy Tatum Robert.

via The Sun:

“There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum,” a source told the outlet in an article published Thursday.

The insider added, “Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother, [Rob Kardashian].

Kardashian’s father, Robert, died in 2003 of cancer.

Reps had no comment.

The 38-year-old Good American founder’s mom, Kris Jenner, was allegedly “keen” on the pair choosing the name, but it took Kardashian “a little while to settle on [it].”

“Khloé wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme,” the source explained.

Kardashian confirmed in a September 2022 episode of the “Kardashians” that the name of her son was “gonna start with a T.

The exes welcomed the infant via surrogate in August 2022, four years after big sister True’s arrival.

True, now 5, was born in April 2018, and Kardashian chose a name for the little one with family ties.

“I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum wrote on her app in May 2018.

“She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name,” the reality star added, noting that True “stuck.”

Kardashian explained, “[It] was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head.”

She and Thompson broke up the following year amid a cheating scandal, later reconciling during the coronavirus pandemic. During their on-again, off-again relationship, the duo planned for baby No. 2.

“I might get some embryos and get a sibling [for True],” Kardashian told Thompson, 32, during an April 2021 episode of her family’s E! show. “I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you.”

The athlete replied that he was “on board.”

Two months later, she told Andy Cohen that their chosen surrogate had fallen through.

In November 2021, however, the duo conceived their son via surrogate — only for Thompson’s paternity suit with Maralee Nichols to make headlines the following month.

Despite his initial denials, the Chicago Bulls player admitted to fathering Theo in a January Instagram Story post.

News of his and Kardashian’s upcoming arrival broke in July.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” Kardashian’s rep told Page Six at the time.

An insider added that the Good American co-creator was not back together with Thompson as they awaited their son’s birth.

“Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit,” the source explained. “By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.’”

Well…we’re sure we’ll find out when The Kardashians premieres on May 25th.