Khloe Kardashian Slams Twitter Critics, Attends Party with Tristan Thompson [Photos]

Their on-again, off-again relationship appears to have taken a romantic turn once again.

Khloe Kardashian was spotted alongside Tristan Thompson at the surprise birthday party LeBron James hosted for his wife Savannah in Los Angeles on Friday evening.

via: Page Six

The 37-year-old lashed out at “people creating fake sh-t” about her on Twitter, though she didn’t specify exactly what “fake sh-t” she was referring to.

“HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on,” Kardashian wrote. “The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.”

HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

The Good American founder then went on to respond to a handful of tweets, alleging that the incorrect narratives were “terrorizing” her.

It is so old at this point. It’s always something about people creating fake shit about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo shit — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

Interestingly, Kardashian also spent Saturday night with her ex, Tristan Thompson, at a birthday party for LeBron James’ wife, Savannah Brinson, as reported by TMZ.

Photos show Kardashian and Thompson, who broke up in June, hanging out in the back of the room as singer Giveon performed at the party in West Hollywood, Calif.

Khloe even shared a photo of herself from the evening on Instagram, showing off her skin tight black Balenciaga dress as she leaned seductively on a black SUV.

However, the former couple arrived at the party separately, according to the report. Kardashian showed up in a black Escalade, while Thompson arrived in a black Rolls Royce.

Though Kardashian elaborate on what her Twitter rant was about, it’s not hard to speculate it might be about her on-again/off-again relationship with Thompson.

Just a few days earlier, Kardashian slammed a fan on Twitter who said she had “no self worth” after alleging her and Thompson were back together.

You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 16, 2021

“You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog?” Khloe responded. “I think that says more about you than it does about me.”

The former couple remain adamant that the only relationship they are currently in is a healthy co-parenting one for their 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

If Khloe wants to spend time with someone who’s made her look dumb several times, let her.