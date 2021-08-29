Snoh Aalegra Responds To Joe Budden Dating Rumors [Photos]

Snoh Aalegra has dispelled any rumors that she and Joe Budden are dating.

via: Hot97

Joe shared a picture of the two, hanging out at what appears to be a party. In the picture, Joe is whispering in Snoh’s ear. He captions the picture, “And lemme tell you another thing about pianos….. (she’s not for play!!)”

After the picture went viral, Snoh jumped online to clear up the rumors. She writes via Twitter, “so I run in to Joe Budden and speak to him for 10 seconds at an event, A pic was taken, and now ppl say we are dating ??????? You guys are actually insane. Get a life!”

So I run in to Joe Budden and speak to him for 10 seconds at an event, A pic was taken, and now ppl say we are dating ??????? You guys are actually insane. Get a life! — Snoh Aalegra (@snohaalegra) August 29, 2021

Aalegra recently shared her newest album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. The project boasted features from James Fauntleroy and two appearances from Tyler, the Creator. The production also saw top-notch contributions from No I.D., the Neptunes, Tyler, and Terrace Martin, among others.