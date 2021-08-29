Kanye West Releases 'Donda,' Explains Why He Featured DaBaby on His Album [Photos]

Kanye West’s much-talked about album ‘Donda’ has finally arrived.

Kanye initially planned to drop the album in late July, before it was pushed back numerous times. These delays themselves came after an initial planned release for summer 2020.

Donda is named late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

The record is Kanye’s first since the release of his 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King, which earned him a best contemporary Christian album Grammy.

The album features 27 songs in total — including “Hurricane,” “Praise God,” “Moon,” and “New Again” — and comes with a runtime of 108 minutes and 59 seconds.

In a text message with his manager, Abou “Bu” Thiam, which was shared via Instagram, Kanye explained why he decided to include DaBaby on one of Donda‘s tracks and had him appear at the listening event.

“He was the only person who said he would vote for me in public,” Kanye replied — referencing his failed run for President of the United States — after Thiam said that DaBaby’s manager would not clear their song together.

He also shared a message between himself and DaBaby.

Whatever, Kanye.