Kevin Spacey Rushed To Hospital, Feared Heart Attack While At Film Festival

Embattled actor Kevin Spacey says a health scare recently landed him in the hospital.

via: NY Post

The two-time Oscar-winning actor, 64, got an MRI scan and was released, the Sun first reported.

The New York Post has reached out to Spacey’s reps for comment.

The “House of Cards” actor, speaking onstage at the Tashkent International Film Festival, said he was touring the archaeological site Afrasiyab in Samarkand when he felt his “entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds.”

The actor was then rushed to a clinic, where he underwent tests.

Despite fears that he may have suffered a heart attack, “everything turned out to be completely normal,” Spacey said.

“Mr. Spacey was taken to a medical center over health concerns,” a source close to the actor told the Sun. “He was treated professionally by doctors and staff and found to have no problem with his heart.”

Later that evening, Spacey was a guest at the film fest and appeared to be in good spirits.

Spacey, who most recently appeared in the the micro-budget film “Control,” which was directed by Gene Fallaize, gave a speech at the festival’s closing ceremony.

Addressing the audience about the scary incident, the “Usual Suspects” star said, “It made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is. For all of us.”

He also teased that he is ready for a big Hollywood comeback after being acquitted of sex assault charges in London in July.