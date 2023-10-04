‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Writers Decline to Return

The Drew Barrymore Show has set a new Season 4 premiere date post-strike.

via: Hollywood Reporter

Barrymore found herself in hot water last month when she announced that her daytime talk show would make its fourth season debut without its striking writers. A week later, during which Barrymore faced backlash and at least a few panicked guest cancellations, she revealed that she’d be reversing course, pausing the show‘s return until the WGA strike concluded.

But with the WGA strike now over, the show is set to come back Oct. 16, and those writers — Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe — have declined an offer to return with it, according to sources. The production is now interviewing new writers and will be in compliance with the guild.

As for White, Kinon and Koe, all three were visible and vocal in their protest during the show’s initial return to production in mid-September. The trio of women, who share the title co-head writer and have been with the series since season one, could be seen picketing outside of Drew‘s Manhattan studio on multiple days, with signs that read, “Honk if you [love] union labor” or “Drew’s News: Strikes.”

On Sept. 11, which was the show’s first day back in production, they told THR that they’d found out that Drew was returning not from their boss or colleagues but rather via audience ticket giveaways that had been posted on social media. “It is a bummer to hear that the show is going back because it sends a message that union writers are not valuable,” White told THR that morning. Kinon added: “I understand that everybody has to do what they feel is best for them. For me and the WGA writers on the show, it’s important for us to stick with our union. We deserve a fair contract, so we are here today outside.”

Asked at that time whether they planned to return to the show once the strike was resolved, White simply said: “Maybe no comment.”