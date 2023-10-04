'The Real Housewives of Miami' Turns Up the Heat in Fiery Season Six Trailer & Cast Photos [Video]

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ is back and hotter than ever!

Housewives Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen all return for season six along with friends Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton.

From the explosive supertease, it looks like personal relationships and personal health both take center stage this season.

Guerdy learns that life never goes as planned after she’s diagnosed with breast cancer and has to face the possibility of chemotherapy. As she leans on Russell and her friends for their support, Guerdy realizes some friendships are not as trustworthy and strong as she thought.

Lisa struggles to be the best parent she can while dealing with a tumultuous divorce with her soon-to-be ex-husband. While Lisa works to build a fresh start, complicating her efforts are innuendos from the ladies questioning how she’s handling it all.

Julia’s main goal is to live life to the fullest as her wife, Martina Navratilova, beat the odds after battling two cancers. She has a new outlook on life as she still manages the farm, returns to the runway and challenges herself to even learn opera, but will an ongoing rift with Marysol rain on her parade?

Dr. Nicole is still in a whirlwind from her engagement and is looking to expand her family with Anthony. Although the group may have other ideas about her life plan, she’s in no rush to race down the aisle. Meanwhile, Nicole is still trying to nurture her bond with her dad after he shares some jaw-dropping news about his own family expansion. With the purchase of a new home and yacht to park out front, her family is growing in many ways.

Alexia battles rumors that there’s “trouble in paradise” with her marriage to Todd while doing everything in her power to help Frankie grow more independent. However, when Todd springs the news that they must unexpectedly move, Alexia worries how this will change her family dynamic.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan aren’t hiding their love affair any longer. To the dismay of some in the group, these two lovebirds spend every moment they can together, but will family approval ultimately put a strain on the two?

Adriana is in hopes of returning to her old self as she continues to make new music, date and try out therapy, but will stumbling upon some gossip surrounding Alexia and Todd’s financials hinder her pursuits?

Marysol continues to bring the party and with her bestie Alexia by her side, they both get caught up in accusations and drama with Julia, Adriana and more.

Kiki is still the friend that everyone finds comfort in turning to for a good laugh and an even better time.

Get into the trailer below!

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ premieres Wednesday, November 1 at 9pm on Bravo with new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.