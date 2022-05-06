Kevin Samuels’ Mother Says She Learned of His Death on Social Media + More Details Emerge

Kevin Samuels’ mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, says in a new interview that she learned of her son’s death from social media.

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified,” she said in a phone call to NBC News on Friday. “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to an apartment on East Paces Ferry Road NE on Thursday morning “regarding a person injured.”

By the time police arrived, first responders were performing CPR on an unresponsive man later identified as Kevin Samuels.

A woman in the apartment told officers that Kevin had complained about chest pain and that she attempted to help him but he fell, the police report states. The woman called 911.

Kevin was taken to Piedmont Hospital, police said.

When contacted Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said it could not confirm or deny any information.