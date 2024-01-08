Kelly Clarkson Says She’ll Ban Her kids From Using Social Media Until They’re 18: ‘Not Under my Roof’

Kelly Clarkson has a strict “no social media” rule for her children until they turn 18.

via: Page Six

“[Social media] can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye,” the “Because Of You” singer told People in an interview published Saturday.

“So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it].”

Clarkson — who shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — explained that enforcing rules for her children has its challenges.

“It’s hard enough when you’re married and come from two different backgrounds and ways to discipline and educate,” she said. “Doing that in different households can be tough.”

“My daughter was like, ‘Well, what if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.’ And right now he’s not letting them do it either,” Clarkson shared. “I’ll listen when they’re older, but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no.”

Clarkson, 41, and Blackstock, 47, finalized their divorce in March 2022, two years after filing. They were married for nearly seven years.

The “Behind These Hazel Eyes” songstress was awarded primary physical custody of their children.

Speaking with People, Clarkson explained that while co-parenting has gotten “easier” for her in time, it is “so different [for everyone].”

“It’s harder at first,” she said. “There’s so much emotion and trauma involved.”

The talk show host added that she “can be hard on [herself]” but that she believes she does “a pretty good job.”

“I’m definitely not a helicopter mom. I like that they’re independent, but I’m adamant about my schedule, making sure I’m there as much as I can be,” she said.

“There’s no perfect parent; I’m definitely screwing up my children somehow! But I’m doing my best.”

In March 2023, Clarkson opened up about how her children were “really sad” following her divorce from Blackstock.

“I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’” she recalled on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast at the time.

“It kills me, and I want them to be honest, so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh God, don’t tell me that,’” she continued, “but a lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.’”