DDG Reflects on Being A Parent, Calls Halle Bailey 'A Great Mom' [Video]

Halle Bailey and DDG’s relationship have been online detective’s favorite hobby. Due to the unwanted attention and often negative criticism they’ve accrued, the pair have attempted to throw the public off their trail.

A lingering rumor that followed the couple was that they were expecting their first child. DDG attempted to dismiss the online batter by recording a trolling video featuring a baby doll and even a younger family member.

DDG shows off his beautiful daughter with Halle Bailey ?? pic.twitter.com/gcwxaWQ8Wg — Peter Dredd (@PeterDredd) January 3, 2024

However, on Saturday, January 6, after weeks of speculation, the pair confirmed that they did in fact welcome their first child together.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son,” wrote Bailey in an Instagram post. “Welcome to the world, my halo the world is desperate to know you.”

DDG took to social media to speaks about life as a father and the things he has experienced with his son Halo so far.