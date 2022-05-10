Katy Perry to Star as Magical Pop Singer in New Animated Movie Musical Melody

Katy Perry is getting animated.

via People:

The 37-year-old singer will star in the upcoming musical film Melody, Deadline reports.

In the film, Perry will voice the titular character, a sweet but shy singer with a magical voice who must rise above the jealous, evil pop diva Rose Stellar. The film takes place in New York City.

“Hi, I’m Melody!?,” the “Roar” singer tweeted, sharing the news of the film’s announcement alongside a few still shots of her character.

According to Deadline, the American Idol judge will also write and perform original music for the film. She is also credited as a producer.

Jeremy Zag, who created, directed, and produced the film, told the outlet that Melody’s story had been on his mind for “years,” and working with Perry helped him finally realize his vision.

“Melody is someone who has to believe in herself, and in order to do that, she has to learn to love herself before considering how people look at her,” Zag said. “Big pop stars live in golden castles, they’re famous with paparazzi all around, but for a little girl there is passion and fear. And I’ve never seen anyone as creative as Katy, who so personifies this character.”

Perry, who shares 20-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom, said per Deadline that Melody’s character “resonated” deeply for her as a mother to a young girl, adding that the storyline “has to do with self confidence.”

She said, “I’ve realized in laying the foundation for my own child to be fearless, confident, and brave, that you cannot have enough films with such strong themes of empowerment.”

Perry also recalled the hard times she faced as a young artist when she needed just “one person” to believe in her.

“I say peachy keen, jellybean all the time, but it definitely wasn’t always that for me when I started,” she explained. “There were many rejections, and many losses, almost a decade of that. I went to Los Angeles when I was 17, and I got signed and dropped by three record labels. I had two cars repossessed. But when I would go and busk at the Farmers Market on the street, people would stop, for a long time.”

Eventually, Perry said, she realized no matter what obstacles appeared, she just had to “keep swinging.”

“I’m a big believer in trying everything once, and not to be on the sidelines,” she said. “I am encouraging my daughter to be fearless, because she has a mother and a father who are fearless. You don’t want to live 10% of what life has to offer. Why not 100%?”

Katy’s music career isn’t what it once used to be — but she’s still finding her way to these checks!