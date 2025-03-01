Kathy Griffin Calls Out Ex Jack Black’s Hygiene in Rare Comment About Their Brief Romance

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Kathy Griffin revealed her ex Jack Black’s nasty habit that she discovered during their short-lived casual relationship.

In a recent TikTok, Griffin took a walk down memory lane and shared a rather unhygienic anecdote from the brief time she dated Jack Black in the ’90s. She held up a throwback photo of the two looking cozy on a couch.

“This is a picture of me and my then-boyfriend, Jack Black, who you probably know mostly from School of Rock,” she explained. “So he was the first boyfriend I ever had where other bros thought I was cool because I was dating him,” the comedian said before clarifying, “By the way, dating is a very loose term.”

@kathygriffin You’re not gonna believe this one. This is why you’re never gonna wanna miss an episode of my new YouTube show “Kathy Griffin: Talk Your Head Off” ? original sound – realkathygriffin

She went on to recall the time she took a shower at his apartment and said to Black, “‘I need a shower towel.’ And he goes, ‘You’re standing on it.’

“You guys, that’s straight guys,” she said. “He had one bath mat/towel that he used for both, and that was it. So naturally, I kept sleeping with him.”

Griffin has made jokes about her short-lived romance with the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star in the past. In her 2009 memoir, Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin, she wrote, “Another example of getting flack from the boys is what happened when Jack Black dumped me. That’s right. I f—ed Jack Black. Okay, we went out only two or three times, but that’s a relationship in my book. And by the way, this is my book.”

And, during an appearance on The Talk in 2013, she said that they hooked up a “handful” of times, of which she quipped, “I’m not ashamed, but I’m not proud.” During the sit-down, she also revealed that Black had even met her mother at one point. “I remember introducing him to my mum, and my mother said, ‘Oh my God, he looks like a serial killer,'” she said, per the Herald Sun.

Griffin was married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006, and Randy Bick from 2020 until January of this year. Black, meanwhile, has been married to Tanya Haden since 2006. They have two sons.

