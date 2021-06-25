Karlie Redd Threatens Wendy Williams With Alleged Receipt Of Her Doing Drugs [Video]

Her often messy antic have caused celebrities to surface with threats, but Wendy Williams may have crossed the line for Karlie Redd.

via: AceShowbiz

“Sir Wendell, You said I’m Dusty [exclamation points emoji] Where?” Karlie wrote on her now-deleted Instagram post. Taunting the talk show host, she added, “Don’t Let Me Post This Video Of You In a NYC club Snorting [angry emoji[nose emoji].”

Karlie went on suggesting that Wendy was jealous, writing, “If U want Lamar Just Say Dat [exclamation mark emojis].” When someone asked her in the comment section, “But he snorted too, right? I thought?” she replied, “Exactly! They Make A Perfect Couple [crying laughing emoji].”

Karlie unleashed the warning to Wendy after the latter shaded her when weighing on the former’s possible storyline with Lamar Odom on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”. Learning that the former NBA star will guest star in the latest season of the VH1 series, Wendy said on her eponymous talk show, “I don’t believe that he has a relationship with Karlie Redd. Do I believe that they mess around? Yes.”

“Do I believe that she’s trying it? Yes,” she continued sharing her two cents in the Wednesday, June 23 episode. “Do I believe that she’s too old and just a little dusty for him? Yes. Only ’cause Lamar, ya know, Lamar’s a simple guy of simple ways, and Karlie Redd is a strategic conniver. Proven.”

Karlie and Lamar sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together on numerous occasions with the “LHH” cameras filming them. However, the former LA Lakers player declared he’s “single” during an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show” in May. “I’m still single, Wendy,” so he claimed. “Happily single. I’m in Atlanta.”

Later, on Saturday, June 12, Wendy bragged about spending time with Lamar following his celebrity boxing fight with Aaron Carter. “@lamarodom is the MAN!!” she raved over Lamar on her Instagram post.

“He spent time with me after his WIN. He put this belt on me & commented on my small waist in a good way,” she continued. “He was VERY wanting to take a shower. He left my suite, I got to my car & fell in my fortress bed 4am.”

