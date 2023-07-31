Kanye West’s Twitter Account Reactivated After Eight-Month Swastika Ban

Kanye West has had his Twitter account reactivated, following a ban of almost eight months for offensive content.

via: Vibe

The 46-year-old superproducer was banned for eight months after violating Twitter’s policy prohibiting the incitement of violence.

Ye went on one of his infamous barrages back in December 2022, with one tweet including an image of a swastika and the star of David. In his very last tweet, he accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of cheating on him with NBA star Chris Paul.

Per The New York Times, the Donda artist’s Twitter account will be ineligible for monetization and sharing ads despite the fact he has the gold verified check, which Elon Musk created to denote business accounts that can typically take advantage of those features.

Twitter/X says Kanye West’s account is being “turned back on.” It will be ineligible for a monetization and no ads will appear next to his posts, according to the company. This comes after he shared an image of a swastika a few months ago. — Ryan Mac ? (@RMac18) July 29, 2023

Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night pic.twitter.com/1rqdJ5szrj — ye (@kanyewest) December 2, 2022

God loves Balenciaga Love is the answer Jesus is the answer Praying for all of the innocent artist and beautiful humans who make clothing that had nothing to do with the adds Peoples grandmothers work their for Christ sake — ye (@kanyewest) December 2, 2022

Anti-Semitism groups are not happy that Kanye West is back on Twitter. On Saturday (July 29), the Stop Antisemitism organization tweeted, “We are disgusted to see antisemite Kanye West unbanned by Twitter. What was once a platform for debate and discussion has simply become a cesspool for bigots to spew their hatred.” The GRAMMY winner has yet to tweet since being reinstated to the popular platform.

This isn’t West’s first time being banned from the social media application. In March 2022, he was suspended for 24 hours after making a racial slur toward Trevor Noah. Seven months later, he was banned from Twitter and Instagram after sharing anti-semitic content amid his public rants.

The “Good Life” rapper’s outbursts ruined several of his business opportunities, most notably his deal with Adidas that revoked his billionaire status. The global brand denounced ties to the Chicago rapper, stating that they “did not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech.” Check out the Stop Antisemitism organization’s tweet below.

We are disgusted to see antisemite Kanye West unbanned by Twitter. What was once a platform for debate and discussion has simply become a cesspool for bigots to spew their hatred. pic.twitter.com/iOsZ8bsTGK — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) July 29, 2023